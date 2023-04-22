I’ve been at the paper just a bit more than a year, and my head occasionally spins with the number, and rate, of changes at the Register in that time. Some of these were initiated by the staff, while others by the paper’s owner. Some have made the experience better – I’d like to think those were the staff-initiated ones – while others perhaps less so.

Next week, there will be some additional changes, and while I expect some initial pushback, I firmly believe they will make readers’ experience more valuable, more local, and less jarring.

First, though, I want to pen a note of extreme gratitude to Sasha Paulsen and Danielle Wilde, both of whom left the Register’s staff this week. Sasha had been here for more than 20 years, while Danielle less than a year – bookends of staff tenure. Their departure leaves a tremendous hole in our coverage, to say nothing of our hearts, but we will continue to do our best to bring readers the best in local news, sports and features. Once the dust settles a bit, I will be having another community meeting to see how folks are feeling about it all.

I have invited both Sasha and Danielle to continue writing for us as freelancers, and I am very hopeful their bylines will continue to grace our pages. If you have stories to share about your interactions with either, I urge you to submit a letter to the editor here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor/. I’m hopeful we can get enough letters to create an entire page’s worth.

In response to these staffing changes, as well as community members’ requests that our paper be more locally focused, we’ll be moving features and business coverage into the A section, with sports, advice columns, comics and puzzles remaining in the B section. I’ll also be combining the Food and Wine sections, which will now publish on Tuesdays.

As most of our art-related listings are calendar items or briefs, these will now be published on Thursdays. Full-length arts articles will be published on any day of the week, and will often be on A1. Though the day-to-day responsibilities will likely be adjusted, I’ll be personally helming the features pages for the time being. Please send questions or press releases to devans@napanews.com.

Finally, the Opinion section will now only publish on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. This will allow for more letters-to-the-editor to be published, give space to far more local columnists than we’ve had previously, and allow for more deliberate selection of the oft-controversial political cartoons.

I am currently talking to people who would like to contribute regular columns, which will receive the header "Community Voices" to distinguish them from more regular letters-to-the-editor. I'm looking people with a wide variety of experiences and viewpoints who are willing and able to contribute pieces of between 800-1,000 words every two to four weeks.

This is a rebranding of the "Your Turn" feature, which had been running in a sporadic way, and confused some readers as to its purpose.

After we get the roster set, we'll create formal mug shots, signatures and taglines to further distinguish these folks from other voices on the page. As such, they would not be subject to the "one letter every 30 days" rule, though I will work to make things as equitable as possible.

More specifically, I'm looking for voices who can write clearly, regularly and with authority on the following topics from a Napa County point of view:

Primary and secondary education

Higher education

Local politics, both countywide or city specific

Accounts day-to-day life from people working in our fields, or in non-leadership positions in our restaurants, stores and resorts

The experiences, struggles and successes of high-school age and college students, as well as those in the early 20s

I'm particularly interested in hearing voices from our Spanish-speaking community, people in American Canyon as well as in our Upvalley communities. If you would like to be considered, please send me an email. Depending on the interest, I may also be holding a meeting to further discuss details.

The overall result of this is that, within a short amount of time, readers will see far fewer wire stories on A1, a robust local features section on A3, and a more locally-focused opinion page deeper in the A section.

Though the staff may be a bit smaller now, I want to note we remain, by far, the largest news organization in Napa County. I am hopeful these changes will make us stronger, keeping us the go-to source of information and commentary in our area.

These are challenging times for our industry and our world. But a local news presence is vital to a healthy and functioning democracy, and I’m proud to say the hard-working Register staff will continue to do its part in the days, months, and years to come.