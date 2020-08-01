Still no clarity on style for racial names

“I have been noticing lately the capitalization of the word ‘black’ as you described. I did not know that the Associated Press had recommended it. I viewed it as a welcome sign of respect,” one wrote. “I vote for a lower case ‘white.’”

“I vote for the traditional non-capitalized spelling for those terms,” said another. “But if there must be ‘Black,’ then I suppose there must also be ‘White’ —- innuendoes in either case notwithstanding.”

Some objected to the very question.

“Whether capitalized or non-capitalized it seems to me very divisive to even use skin color as an adjective,” wrote one reader. “For example, no journalist today would ever think of using the term ‘yellow’ or ‘red’ to describe other ethnic groups by their skin color even though those adjectives were used in the distant past.”

And so I came out just about where I had started – totally conflicted.

Now the AP has finally made a ruling on the question. They will continue to capitalize “Black” and will not capitalize “white.”