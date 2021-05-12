Stop SB 379 -- and save a partnership that’s saving lives

The areas where we do collaborate only increase access to specialty care. No hospital provides all services, regardless of religious affiliation -- that’s one reason it’s important to make partnerships. Coordination of care is essential for health systems, and losing UC transfer relationships would make it more difficult for patients to receive critical services.

Dignity Health has always been committed to providing our patients with unfiltered access to all care options and referrals to any services that may not be available at our facilities. Though this has always been the case at Dignity Health, contracts with UC were recently updated to make these expectations even clearer.

We provide care that consistently meets the highest clinical standards. The purpose of these programs is to deliver on a value shared by Dignity Health and UC: increased access to care throughout the state, especially for vulnerable, low-income, and diverse communities. And as the state’s leading provider of Medicaid (Medi-Cal) services, Dignity Health is uniquely positioned to extend UC’s clinical expertise to underserved and high-risk populations. To erase any doubt, note what those running UC’s health programs themselves have to say in their recently released Affiliations Impacts Report: “These affiliations are core to our education and public service missions to offer access to high-quality care to all the people of California. A policy of disengagement would undermine our mission and weaken our health care infrastructure, and not one patient would be better served as a result.”