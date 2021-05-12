Stop SB 379 -- and save a partnership that’s saving lives

Health care providers are increasingly working together to respond to California’s most urgent health needs. Thanks to these partnerships, patients can be transferred to trauma centers or referred to other physicians for specialized care, and patients in rural or underserved areas have access to care that wouldn’t otherwise be available. But if a state bill working its way through the legislature becomes law, dozens of lifesaving programs across the state would no longer be possible.
SB 379 would bar the UC System from working with faith-based hospitals and could put an end to pediatric trauma care in the San Fernando Valley, the only cancer center in Merced, an HIV clinic in San Francisco, and many other crucial programs that exist because of partnerships between UC Health and Dignity Health. Across California, there are thousands of stories of patients receiving extraordinary care through programs that didn’t exist prior to the partnership, and won’t if it ends.
Many UC-Dignity Health partnered programs across California provide excellent local care, including:
• Pediatric Trauma: Children facing traumatic injuries receive lifesaving treatment through a partnership between UCLA Health and Dignity Health’s Northridge Hospital. It is the only pediatric trauma program in the San Fernando Valley.
• COVID-19: Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and UCSF Health together opened San Francisco’s first dedicated COVID-19 patient care unit; and Dignity Health and UC have partnered for several vaccination clinics.
• Cancer Care: The only cancer center in Merced is a partnership between Dignity Health’s Mercy Merced Medical Center and UC Davis. Thousands of patients benefit from the affiliation and care they would otherwise not be able to access.
• HIV/AIDS: Led by a UCSF specialist, a clinic at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco has provided groundbreaking outpatient care to HIV patients since the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.
Programs like these form the core of California’s healthcare “safety net.” Let’s not allow anyone to unravel it. Given their enormous benefit, why would anyone in public office want to see these programs end? SB 379 rests on the assertion that partnerships with Catholic providers “offend UC values” and result in “discriminatory” and substandard patient care because Catholic hospitals don’t perform a handful of procedures, like elective abortions.
But this bill takes a sweeping, ideological approach when no remedy is needed at all. The simple fact that not one of these partnership programs involves these types of care seems inconsequential to its critics. The bill would prohibit UC from partnering in any capacity with faith-based hospitals that don’t perform a small number of services, even though the services in question rarely happen in hospital settings, and Dignity Health and UC have no partnerships related to pregnancy care or other affected clinical areas.
The areas where we do collaborate only increase access to specialty care. No hospital provides all services, regardless of religious affiliation -- that’s one reason it’s important to make partnerships. Coordination of care is essential for health systems, and losing UC transfer relationships would make it more difficult for patients to receive critical services.
Dignity Health has always been committed to providing our patients with unfiltered access to all care options and referrals to any services that may not be available at our facilities. Though this has always been the case at Dignity Health, contracts with UC were recently updated to make these expectations even clearer.
We provide care that consistently meets the highest clinical standards. The purpose of these programs is to deliver on a value shared by Dignity Health and UC: increased access to care throughout the state, especially for vulnerable, low-income, and diverse communities. And as the state’s leading provider of Medicaid (Medi-Cal) services, Dignity Health is uniquely positioned to extend UC’s clinical expertise to underserved and high-risk populations. To erase any doubt, note what those running UC’s health programs themselves have to say in their recently released Affiliations Impacts Report: “These affiliations are core to our education and public service missions to offer access to high-quality care to all the people of California. A policy of disengagement would undermine our mission and weaken our health care infrastructure, and not one patient would be better served as a result.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Dr. Anita Chandrasena is the Chief Physician Executive for Dignity Health in Northern California. Dignity Health submitted this in response to an April 30 item by columnist Thomas D. Elias.