Fire has a strange way of stripping the landscape bare.
After the Tubbs Fire in 2017, Mount St. Helena looked like a freshly shaved skull. You could see every fold of the land, every bulge of rock and, for the first time, clearly trace the zig-zag path of the trail to the top.
Driving over to Santa Rosa a month after that fire, I was astonished to find that there were entire neighborhoods that had not been visible from the road. I had driven by them hundreds of times but I discovered them only because fire had destroyed them, along with the lines of trees that used to screen them from the road.
Now, driving around Upvalley after the Glass Fire, I am finding how much I had never seen before.
At the curve before Castello di Amorosa is a steep slope of mature trees, or at least there used to be. Now it is a steep slope of forlorn stumps, surrounded by wattle and sprayed with a greenish chemical to prevent erosion.
A little to the north, tucked well back from the road and nestled into a hill, is a small stone building clearly dating from the 19th century. It was invisible before fire took the line of trees that hid it from view.
On the hill behind the Tucker Farm Center lie the ruins of houses that were invisible until fire wiped them out.
Along both sides of Highway 29 is a complex of shallow drainage ditches. Before the fire, they blended in with the scenery, but the fire traveled easily along low-lying ditches and creek beds, charring them black and singeing any trees, fences and utility lines above. Now they run like black scars through areas that otherwise escaped the flames.
On the flat eastern side of the highway, I was surprised to see the ruins of a house. No fences or trees hid it from view before the fire, but I had never paid it the slightest bit of attention driving by. Now I cannot look away from it.
It is as if all these obscure things become obvious only by their absence.
I devoutly hope that fire will not return to reveal even more to us.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
