Fire has a strange way of stripping the landscape bare.

After the Tubbs Fire in 2017, Mount St. Helena looked like a freshly shaved skull. You could see every fold of the land, every bulge of rock and, for the first time, clearly trace the zig-zag path of the trail to the top.

Driving over to Santa Rosa a month after that fire, I was astonished to find that there were entire neighborhoods that had not been visible from the road. I had driven by them hundreds of times but I discovered them only because fire had destroyed them, along with the lines of trees that used to screen them from the road.

Now, driving around Upvalley after the Glass Fire, I am finding how much I had never seen before.

At the curve before Castello di Amorosa is a steep slope of mature trees, or at least there used to be. Now it is a steep slope of forlorn stumps, surrounded by wattle and sprayed with a greenish chemical to prevent erosion.

A little to the north, tucked well back from the road and nestled into a hill, is a small stone building clearly dating from the 19th century. It was invisible before fire took the line of trees that hid it from view.