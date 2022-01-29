Summarizing January's highs and lows

What’s not to like about a dry, sunny January. How perfectly peachy.

Then again, shouldn’t it be raining?

I haven’t forgotten the deluges at the end of 2021 that got the creeks flowing. For those, I will be eternally grateful.

But any illusion that The Drought was over was obliterated by our dry January, a month at the heart of any normal rainy season.

I’ve been telling myself to calm down, that we’re in a better water situation this January than last. He of little faith — me — needs to chill. Let the rainy season play out. The black clouds in my mind will not water a single daffodil.

For a diversion, I’m putting energy into weeding flower beds and non-lawn areas of our yard that erupted after our early rains. Most specifically, this is a banner year for oxalis.

Oxalis can take many forms. At our place, it’s a nearly indestructible, deep-rooted weed that blooms yellow and spreads with phenomenal ease. I should have a grass lawn that looks so lush.

Before I went at it, Cheryl gave me weeding pointers. Don’t pull up just the tops. Use a prober. Dig deep to free up the long white roots or else oxalis will just grow back.

What about spraying Roundup, the notoriously effective herbicide? Wouldn’t that speed up things?

Cheryl won’t have it. She doesn’t trust me to not kill the redwood on the far side of the backyard.

So I squat and probe for up to two hours at a stretch. My reward is a patch of churned-up earth, with still more oxalis stretching as far as a bent-over gardener can see.

While I’m digging and plucking, squirrels in unprecedented numbers are romping. They race along the tops of our redwood fences, they cavort on our house and garage roofs, they swing like chimpanzees through the trees along the creek.

These are western gray squirrel, known for feistiness and extravagantly fluffy tails. When they sit upright, nibbling on acorns, their snowy white bellies are adorable.

We’ve always had a few squirrels in the neighborhood, but never a bumper crop like this year. Are the oaks producing more acorns? Has the demise of our cat, Calico, emboldened these arboreal rats to expand their territory to include the Courtney yard?

Whatever it is, these guys are running riot. Scrambling up and down and over, letting loose those deep chucking sounds that bring to mind “Seinfeld”’s explosively cranky George Costanza.

While the squirrels are rampaging, varieties of small chirpy birds unique to winter are swooping about our trees, adding a festive note to winter.

These newcomers are having a party with the super-ripe persimmons that droop into our yard from a neighbor’s tree. To the birds, it’s as if the tree were festooned with pints of Haagen-Dazs.

They eat with orgiastic enthusiasm. If you saw birds in a pet store behaving this way, you’d think they were deranged.

The show put on by the squirrels and birds makes my plodding campaign to uproot oxalis bearable. As I probe and pluck, I feel part of a peaceable kingdom where furry and winged creatures go about their business, paying me, the hunched over human, no mind.

I’ve painted a pretty picture, yes? Don’t you wish you were plucking weeds with me?

Truth be told, I’d give up my joyous time in the natural world for a rainy day stuck indoors. Let the creatures romp without me. I’d be content to watch droplets run down window panes.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.