Surrendering to (Napa) Motherhood: A guy gift giving guide?

For 28 years I’ve been giving gifts for girls.

Christmas shopping for girl babies, toddlers, teens and 20-something young ladies/women? I am ON IT.

But this year something new has been added to the mix: gifts for guys.

Sure, I’ve bought a handful of presents for guys in years past. But those guys came and went. This year our (delightful) new son-in-law and the Wonderful Significant Other of another Huffman Daughter have joined our family.

There’s just one eeency weency wrinkle. Each Huffman daughter always receives the EXACT same number of gifts to open on Christmas morning. I make sure they do because I don’t want to see sad faces on Christmas morning. And there is no sadder face than a daughter who thinks her sisters got more presents than she did.

And now that there are essentially five Huffman “kids” to shop for, that means all five also must have the same amount of gifts to open.

Going even further down that rabbit hole, I like to give around 10 gifts per kid for each Christmas. If that sounds like overkill (is it overkill?) I can explain!

I’m not talking “big” gifts like a Playstation or a flat screen TV or Ugg boots.

I’m talking less expensive gifts, i.e. art supplies, books, nail polish, hair clips. I don’t care how many little packages I need to wrap, the tree WILL be surrounded by a big ole’ pile of gifts on Christmas morning, so help me God.

“OhferChristSake,” says Regular Jennifer, scoffing at the exact same number of gift plan. “You can’t make EVERYONE happy on Christmas morning. It’s impossible.”

“Challenge accepted,” says Christmas Jennifer. “Giving the same number of Christmas gifts to each Huffman Daughter (and guy) is the hill I will die on!”

Pause here for spoiler alert:

Huffman Guys, if you are reading this, first: Hiiiiiiiieeeeee! Hey, you actually read my column! This is awesome. But not this week.

To avoid ruining any Christmas surprises, STOP HERE. You may return to reading in January.

For Huffman guy shopping I started at one of my go-to destinations: the Napa outlet mall. Shirts + sweaters + socks + 50% off? Check.

Next I hit up Target, a guy gift goldmine. Rudolph chocolate trail mix, ironic T-shirts, car accessories, check.

Christmas Jennifer was on a roll. Feeling a little smug about my gift for guys progress so far, I paused on the guy shopping to go back to my girl shopping comfort zone.

Big mistake.

The next time I refocused on buying guy gifts, my brain came up with … a big blank.

It was if I had exhausted the universe of potential guy gifts for Christmas. And I still needed more guy gifts to round out the numbers. No Huffman Guy is going to be empty-handed on Christmas morning, NOT ON MY WATCH.

I got a little desperate. Should I go the “jokey” gift route and give Archie McPhee novelties like a glow-in-the-dark unicorn mask, bacon Band-Aids or a Big Foot nightlight?

How about take the easy way out and give gift cards? But do guys even use gift cards? And would that be shirking my duty? No one wants to be known as the mother-in-law who “takes the easy way out.”

What about think “practical” and give a travel coffee mug, phone charger, gloves or a scarf? Hmmmmmm, all of this is sounding very Grandma-ish. Not sure I want to go down that route.

How about sports stuff? I know their favorite teams but does a guy really need a 49er bathroom mat, key chain or car flag?

As I write this, I’m still searching for more guy gifts but the list is shrinking. For our first Christmas with guys, I feel like I’m on the right track.

I just hope those guys like their pickle flavored candy canes.

Editor's note: Jennifer will be out of the office for the rest of December. She's not actually going anywhere but plans to take many naps. Surrendering to Motherhood will return Jan. 8