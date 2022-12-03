Surrendering to (Napa) Motherhood: A very ‘vintage’ find?

I discovered something this past weekend: apparently I am now antique(ish). Or at least the stuff that we owned as newlyweds (33 years ago) is considered “vintage/collectible.”

This all came about when the youngest Huffman daughter and I went shopping at two different antique collectives.

She’s into the mid-century modern (MCM) look. Think teak wood, 1960s chairs, funky lamps, couches on skinny peg legs, clean lines, etc.

So are many other people, as it turns out. Original MCM chairs, end tables and couches are selling for in the hundreds and thousands of dollars. Sheesh. Grandma’s living room called and wants its coffee table back!

As this Huffman Daughter wistfully considered one teak chair ($850!) I turned the corner and spotted something very familiar on display: almost 40 pieces of our “every day” wedding dishes.

Back in August 1989 two fiancés headed to the Macy’s Cellar at Union Square in San Francisco where, feeling quite grown up, we registered for a set of Dansk “Mesa” dinnerware. From five colors (Sky Blue, Turquoise, White Sand, Terracotta or black) we picked the blue.

Our friends and family must have also liked the blue Mesa pattern, because we received a lot of blue Mesa plates, bowls, salad plates, cups and saucers, plus bonuses like a pitcher, big serving bowls and even a butter dish as wedding gifts.

We even made special trips from SF to Dansk outlets (including Napa!) where we’d pick up blue Mesa seconds to round out our collection.

We were living on a tight budget, eating on a hand-me-down kitchen table, sharing a car and had no savings, but by god we had MATCHING DISHES.

Fast forward to Oct. 23, 2014, and the blue Mesa Dansk dishes were still in heavy use by us now five Huffmans. We’d probably still be eating on them today if that 6.0 earthquake the next morning hadn’t flung them out of our kitchen cabinets onto the floor and into a thousand pieces.

RIP blue sky Mesa Dansk.

Back at the antique store, I explained to the shop owner that these had been our every day wedding dishes. And now they’re “collectible”?

Oh yes, he said. You got married in the 80s?

Yep, I said.

I had to ask: how much did he want for the 38 pieces?

Hmmmmm, he said … $250 sounds about right.

Hmmmmm, I said, thinking that was both completely ridiculous but at the same time noticing he did have a bunch of pieces I had never owned like mini soup tureens (with lids!), a vase and cute little ramiken dishes.

Hold it. Was I actually coveting 30+ year old dishes meant to go with my plates which had been smashed to smithereens almost 10 years ago?

I mean, I must have good taste, right? After, all OUR dishes were for sale at a high end antique store. That’s basically just one step away from a museum.

The next day we were at another antique mall when I spotted a little stack of six blue Mesa Dansk saucers, therefore proving that first blue Mesa Dansk sighting was no fluke.

The tag on these dishes was hard to read: the price was either six saucers for $24 (marked down from $30). Or $24 per saucer. Yikes.

I sent a text and photo of the plates to Mr. Huffman with the dizzy eyeball emoji.

We’ve been married so long that our old dishes are now collectible, I told him.

For a second, I second guessed my pandemic cleaning frenzy during which I donated the surviving blue Mesa Dansk orphans to Community Projects. I believe the sentiment at the time was “Good riddance ‘old’ dishes! You are so 1989!”

To confirm my unfortunate decision, I Googled “blue Mesa Dansk” and found a bunch of vendors selling pieces. One set of 17 was listed for $375 (marked down from $450).

I still can’t get over these prices. It’s not like the Dansk Mesa dishes were trimmed with gold. They were not fine china. They were just … every day dishes.

I should mention this to the Huffman daughter and new son-in-law. Keep your dishes.

Some day they might be worth something.