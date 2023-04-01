I spent the past two weeks not doing something I’ve been doing for 30-plus years.

Working.

The parent company of the Napa Valley Register, which owns 77 newspapers across the U.S., was temporarily cutting costs. And by costs — I mean payroll. Most employees were asked to take a two-week unpaid furlough before the end of April. Ugh.

I love my job. So being “sent home” felt kind of like a punishment. Yeah, I’d have two weeks to myself, but it wasn’t MY idea.

I figured now was the chance to get caught up on those annoying household chores that I always find an excuse to postpone. Cleaning out that upstairs closet, replanting the big fiddle leaf tree in the living room, taking donations to Community Projects — blah, blah, blah.

I need to make the most of this work exile, I decided. When do I ever get two weeks off like this? Most of my usual paid vacations center around holidays or a trip to see a daughter in college.

So there was the trick. Keep occupied but don’t spend more money than I have to. Because no paycheck.

I’m going to Get Sh*t Done, I vowed. I didn’t want to just fritter the time away or just lay around the house for two weeks. That would be lazy. And isn’t being lazy and wasteful a sin? I may be a California Cafeteria Catholic, but I don’t want to go around sinning during my two-week furlough. I’ll just stay busy, I thought.

First up on the list was moving my home “office” from one room to another. This was a Tetris-like operation that involved cleaning out a closet in one of the girls’ old rooms, then transitioning boxes from room to room to accommodate a new desk. The challenge was to not get bogged down by reminiscing over keepsakes, old photos or other random memorabilia. I would never finish the job if I re-read every old letter and card.

I figured the office move would take about five days. Barely two days later, I was done. Eight unpaid furlough days loomed ahead of me, like a prison sentence.

Fine. I got into "errand" mode and drove to the Soma ladies “undergarments” store in Santa Rosa. Ladies understand why a visit to Soma isn’t a quick in and out. It’s not like grocery shopping. Items must be tried on in multiple sizes and shapes. Adjustments are required. You cannot rush the process. Enough said.

Grandma Sue is usually our Costco connection, but (because furlough) I invited myself along on her regular Costco run. It’s amazing what you find at Costco when you have time to wheel up and down every aisle. All I can say is that we now have toilet paper and paper towels to last until the next pandemic. Also: multiple chicken pot pies in the freezer.

I discovered that furlough has some advantages. For one thing, clean laundry does not live unfolded in the dryer. While on furlough, it is folded and put away promptly.

As if competing for a Good Citizen award, each week I was the first in the neighborhood to put out our trash bins — a full 24 hours before pickup. As soon as the bins were emptied, I immediately wheeled them back to the garage. No lingering on the street for our cans, NO SIR.

Instead of dropping the daily mail in a pile on my desk to be sorted on Saturday, I opened and organized the mail every day. While stalking our mailbox, I noticed our mailbox was looking a little dingy. So I got out some Windex and cleaned it. While I was at it, I washed the neighbor's mailbox, too. Who cleans a mailbox? Reporters on furlough, that’s who!

During furlough my Saturday speed housecleaning wasn’t quite the chore that it usually felt like. After all, I had the day off the next day. And the next. And the next. If too much dog hair accumulated by Tuesday – I could vacuum it up THE SAME DAY.

I registered for unemployment, which promised to pay me the grand sum of $450 for my two-week layoff. Filing for EDD during the pandemic was a disaster, but I am happy to say that three years later, the EDD is ON IT. It only took me 30 minutes to register. For that alone, I’d leave a 5-star review on the EDD’s Yelp page.

All of this list-making and checking off and scrambling around had me thinking about WHY I have to be so “busy.”

Why do I have a hard time just relaxing? Is this a holdover from my days of being a mom of three little kids? After all, from 1994 to 2018, I did spend 16 to 18 hours a day managing a five-person, multi-pet/animal family, while working part-time or full-time.

So how I do learn to be OK with not being busy?

I still do not know.

