Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!

A whole day dedicated to us? How sweet. You shouldn’t have. But I hope you did.

(If you have not yet called your mother or sent her a card, stop right now and get on it. I will wait.)

For me, Mother’s Day has changed over the years.

As a mom of younger kids, the five of us would usually have a picnic or go on some kind of nature walk. It was always a family event. Sure, it wasn’t easy to wrestle three little people into the car for any outing. Someone usually had to go potty. Someone was usually hungry/thirsty. Someone would pick a fight with her sister(s). Someone would step in dog poop or wander too close to a poison oak patch.

Thanks to Mr. Huffman, we usually pulled it off.

Once the girls got into the high school/college years, I realized I couldn’t force anyone to celebrate Mother’s Day, MY WAY. I couldn’t direct it anymore.

Oh what agony. For a mom who likes to be in control, this is not easy. I would have sooner swallowed glass. I had to learn to let the motherees come to the motherer. This is a painful process that involves gritting of teeth and sitting on one's hands to restrain oneself.

I don’t want to be THAT mother, the one who expects her children to bend the knee on Mother’s Day, offering pledges of fealty and promises of lifelong service and devotion Game of Thrones-style. I mean, that would be over the top. Totally. Uh-huh.

I’d never insist on such a slavish display of affection … yet there’s that teeny tiny part of me that wouldn’t say no to a little knee bending and fealty pledging. I am their Birthgiver, after all.

I know they are trying. Two Fridays ago one Huffman daughter texted to ask what I was doing that Sunday for Mother’s Day (she was a week early, bless her heart.) Not that I’m complaining! It makes me feel good that she was actually thinking of Mother’s Day in advance, instead of say Mother’s Day at 4 p.m.

You really can’t go wrong with EARLY Mother’s Day wishes. Now, Mother’s Day wishes on the Monday after Mother’s Day? Vaya con Dios. If you forgot Mother’s Day well, there’s nothing I can do for you. Best to just throw yourself at your mother’s mercy, beg for forgiveness and go way over the top on her next birthday. Call me if you need ideas.

And of course, my husband and I have our own mothers to remember on Mother’s Day. Combined, both have spent more than 100 years moming us. I’m sure they sat on their hands and kept their mouths shut a few or many times.

To our moms, known here as Grandma Sue and Grandma Tootie, thank you for all you have done. Even when we don’t act like it, you are the Mother Model we look up to. We love you lots.

To my daughters, The Queen shall be receiving visitors on Sunday after 10 a.m.

Love, Mom.

Surrendering to Motherhood, written by Napa mom-of-three Jennifer Huffman, appears every other Sunday. Share your thoughts with Jennifer at jhuffman@napanews.com.

