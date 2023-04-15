That Dr. Sheli Smith is a real pro.

After reading my three-part Napa Register series “Shipyard Acres, Napa’s Lost Neighborhood,” Sheli, the executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, called me up.

How’d you like to talk to our members about Shipyard Acres and your writing – on April 20?

Sure, I said, almost without thinking. It was only early March at the time, not even St. Patrick’s Day yet. April seemed far, far away in the future.

Great, said Sheli. It’ll be easy, she said. Just like having a conversation about something that you’ve already done a deep dive into.

Sure, sure, I said.

The weeks flew by. One day, I looked on Facebook and saw my own face staring back at me.

The NCHS had posted an invitation to the program:

“Jennifer Huffman of the Napa Register joins us to present her research on Shipyard Acres, culminating her own discoveries with the work of Shirley Fore, including photographs, archives, and personal stories of what it was like to live at Shipyard Acres during the 1940s. April 20, 7 pm”

Gulp. Oh jeez, I thought. This is for real.

I usually prefer to be behind the scenes, not Making A Scene. This invitation makes it sound like I’m some kind of Shipyard Acres expert. I mean, I did spend over a year learning all I could about the community but, “presenting research”? OMG. I can just imagine the NCHS members reading this and thinking who is this Jennifer Huffman and why should I listen to her blather on for an hour about an era of which she was not yet even born?

Me too, people.

I figured I better drum up some guests lest only seven people show up to this thing, including five people I may be related to.

I started with a sure thing: former Shipyard Acres residents – the ones I’d already been in touch with or interviewed for my February series. Back then, most of them said they liked what I wrote. Would they be willing to pay $10 or $20 to hear more?

I bug people all the time for interviews and information, but it felt surprisingly vulnerable to ask people to spend Real Money and drive to the Napa Yacht Club on a Thursday night at 7 p.m. Most nights by 7 p.m., I’m thinking of getting into my jammies and having some tea, not appearing at some random yacht club to hear some yahoo reporter speak about The Olden Days.

Grandma Sue, who for years has attended hundreds of Huffman kid school programs and graduations, awards banquets and a volleyball game or two, was also at the top of my invite list. If my mom is in the crowd, surely she would protect me from any potential disappointed Shipyard Acres lecture-goers. If they start to revolt, she’d have my back.

Alas, Grandma Sue had already made plans for April 20 and would not be able to attend in person. But she’d join by Zoom, she promised. Another gulp.

As I write this, my husband’s father is on hospice care, so I’m afraid to ask Dear Husband to commit to anything right now. I figure he’ll be there if he can.

I haven’t even mentioned this to the Huffman daughters. They are all Very Busy with Jobs and Independent Lives, and I cringe at the thought of asking them to come to a "history talk" about something they have absolutely Zero interest in. I mean, what 20-something cares about 1945 in Napa? (For those that do, please buy a ticket for April 20).

I posted a copy of the Napa County Historical Society invite on Facebook. That also felt surprisingly vulnerable. People are selling stuff all day long on Facebook, or asking for donations and clicks and likes and shares. And I expect anyone to notice my little talk?

I am not cut out for this.

How else should I promote my presentation? (Gee, if only I worked for a newspaper, one that lots of Napans read?) I wrote an event “brief” that ran on page A2. Maybe that would lead to a few more ticket sales. An even dozen?

Last Wednesday I checked in with Sheli to find out if anyone had bothered to sign up.

So far, 21 people, she said. They usually put out about 30 chairs, she added.

Twenty-one living breathing people! Wait, did the invite mention free wine? A raffle? I don't play an instrument. I have no other talent to fall back on.

Wish me luck.

P.S. if you’re not busy, tickets for the NCHS Shipyard Acres “presentation” can be found at napahistory.org/event/shipyard-acres/, 707-224-1739

