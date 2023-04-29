It’s been an up and down couple weeks.

Grandpa Donnie remains on hospice care. After a lifetime of leading his large family, owning a small business and being a community leader, he said he is not ready to leave us yet. We visit him often. Every time we drive away I wonder if I will see him again. But then he rallies and surprises us all.

Then, April 22 was the five-year anniversary of my own dad’s passing.

Five years gone is weird. I can still see my dad sitting at his kitchen counter with a little desk light reading his daily newspapers. He’s looking at family photos on his laptop or poking around on Ancestry.com. He’s cooking salmon fillets on his green tile komodo grill. He’s calling our girls by their nicknames, which sometimes made their eyes roll but I hope they never forget.

My beloved Napa Valley Register is changing too. I thought our mandatory two-week furloughs this spring were rough but then we learned that two of our small yet scrappy staff had been laid off.

Sasha Paulsen came close to celebrating 25 years of reporting Napa news. Nobody knows food and wine like Sasha. It’s like we cut off an arm when we lost Sasha. Make that two arms.

Danielle Wilde was a Napa newcomer but had already jumped in with both feet. She was quietly confident and wasn’t afraid to call up the movers and shakers around the valley. Plus, she always admired my latest desk decorations.

Both Sasha and Danielle deserved more, much more.

In the middle of all of this c r a p, a surprising visitor appeared outside the Register.

Next to our parking lot, underneath “our” Redwood tree, picnic bench and next to our Little Free Library, it’s a bicycle. But I’m not talking about an ordinary two-wheeler.

It’s a bicycle from Margaritaville.

As in Cheeseburger in Paradise Jimmy Buffett. Stepped on a Pop Top Jimmy Buffett. Fruitcakes Jimmy Buffett.

No other two-wheeler has more fully embraced the Jimmy Buffett aesthetic.

Other bikes go by names like Schwinn or Huffy.

Not this one.

“Margaritaville,” reads the pink, swoopy script on the banana yellow frame.

The front and back fenders are covered by a cheery pineapple, hibiscus and green leaf print. The flower motif continues on the handlebars and nice wide seat (which looks super comfy BTW). The wheel rims are painted bright pink with white sidewalls. A strip of LED lights is wound around the spokes of the front wheel.

It has a handlebar basket decorated with more pineapple flower print, contrasting trim and striped black and white interior. A large plastic pineapple drink holder is attached to the right handlebar. A safety-minded Parrothead installed a blinking light on the yellow bike rack above the rear wheel.

The chef’s kiss is a bottle opener attached to the side of the bike frame – conveniently located just below the seat.

It’s not just a bike. It’s a party/vacation/parade/on wheels.

It’s as if a colorful tropical bird had flown from an island, landed at our humble block of auto repair places on Vallejo Street, and decided to take a siesta under our Redwood tree.

Actually, the Margaritaville bike kind of brightens up the place. It gives our little outdoor patch some flair. “For a good time, hop on!” it practically screams. This bike has “Instagram selfie” written all over it.

For the first couple days I kept thinking the owner would return to reunite with their beloved companion. Or was it stolen? Was there a Jimmy Buffett fan out there desperately searching for their lost shaker of salt/Buffett bike? I mean, no one would willingly part with such a treasure, right?

Days passed, and then a week. Two weeks later, the bike remained locked next to the picnic bench.

On the day Sasha and Danielle were laid off, a few of us sat outside by the bike and commiserated about the changes.

The peppy two-wheeled cruiser seemed to mock the mood, which irritated me. Read the room Margaritaville bike. Enough of the happy vibes. We are in mourning here.

“These changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes

Nothing remains quite the same

With all of our running and all of our cunning

If we couldn’t laugh we’d all go insane.”

