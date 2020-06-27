Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: You may be ready for bar-hopping, but I'm not 'reopening' yet
Columnists

Commentary: You may be ready for bar-hopping, but I'm not 'reopening' yet

The undergrad who lives in the back room keeps trying to get me to rejoin the world. "Let's get coffee," she suggests one day. "Let's take a drive to Santa Monica," she suggests the next. At 21, my daughter is long past ready to restart her life. She's been living at home since March 13, when her mother and I picked her up at LAX. The three of us went into isolation that afternoon, and she has ...

+3
Commentary: The cracked foundation
Columnists

Commentary: The cracked foundation

We're basically having giant public fights about symbolism while the reality of our situation goes unexamined," says commentator and entertainer Jon Stewart, who adds "it's ignorance, not malevolence, that's plaguing America." And ignorance, he says, is curable. We don't seem to be having a robust or healthy debate about policy or substantive issues - jobs, trade, poverty, the environment or ...

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

+3
Commentary: Let's work to end racial wealth divide
Columnists

Commentary: Let's work to end racial wealth divide

The Black Lives Matter movement has drawn attention not just to police brutality but to an entire system built on racial injustice. One major expression of that injustice is the nation's glaring racial wealth divide, the financial legacy of centuries of white supremacy. Even before the pandemic, our research at the Institute for Policy Studies found that median white families had literally ...

Commentary: Mob rule threatens free society
Columnists

Commentary: Mob rule threatens free society

Have we replaced government "by the people" with rule by the mob? It certainly feels that way. A potentially healthy debate over policing, race and history has degenerated into general lawlessness, as hordes of lawbreakers have swarmed and destroyed statues in our biggest cities from coast to coast. And these mobs have hardly been discriminating. They've targeted Christopher Columbus, Founding ...