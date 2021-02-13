Thankful to be where I am (and not in the U.S. Capitol)

Then there was the extra partisan rancor. Nothing ratchets up political theater, sanctimony, and partisan hypocrisy like presence of TV cameras. Members of Congress, particularly on the House side, where most are relatively anonymous outside their districts, showboated, preened and performed constantly, and it was not a pretty sight.

And hardly better was the media mob that descended on the Capitol.

In normal times, the press corps covering the Capitol and the White House is relatively small and collegial. We worked side by side in cramped quarters under difficult circumstances and we developed a habit of helping one another, even between competitive news organizations.

We also understood the best ways to approach and interview members of Congress without interfering with their business or annoying them. The best thing about covering Congress was the direct access we got to the members, and none of the regular reporters wanted to do anything that might cause Capitol authorities to limit our ability to approach them.

But with impeachment, every reporter and every editor from every corner of the country, from across the world even, wanted a piece of that story. People who had never so much as seen the Capitol were suddenly parachuting in and trying to cover the biggest political story of a career.