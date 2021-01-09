The majesty and intimacy of the Capitol

Above the House and Senate chambers, just outside the visitor galleries, are warrens of small desks for the use of the national and international press corps.

The building is shot through with hidden stairwells, forgotten passageways, and out-of-the-way offices. It is far from impossible to get lost in some of the more remote parts. I know, I did it once. I walked down a passageway buried deep under the West Front stairs, looking for a shortcut to a little-used conference room, but found myself in a dead end, with office doors blocked by ceiling high stacks of disused office chairs. I never have exactly figured out where that hallway fit into the world above.

To make the building even more quirky and mysterious, the entirety of Capitol Hill is hive of tunnels, allowing members and staff to travel unseen from the various office buildings. You can get from the Library of Congress all the way to Union Station without seeing the light of day.

Inside the tunnels and the congressional office buildings are all the services of life you might need — restaurants, dry cleaners, banks, barbers, shoe shine stands, a post office, all hidden from the prying eyes of the public. On the Senate side, there is a subway system to ferry members to their offices.