× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congressman John Lewis was many things: a Civil Rights crusader, an impassioned speaker, and a political brawler. Despite his commitment to physical non-violence, he clearly relished the parry-and-thrust combat of Capitol Hill, where he was a feared debater.

He was an author, a student organizer, a lifelong public servant, and a skilled politician and successful legislator.

He was also a very nice next-door neighbor.

My wife and I moved into a rowhouse on Capitol Hill in 1997. It was part of a post-Civil War neighborhood just a short walk from the Capitol that featured an unusual house design, intended for two members of Congress to share when they were away from home and living in the capital city.

+2 A fitting and proper change Despite his upbringing as a die-hard fan, Editor Sean Scully says it's long past time for the Redskins to go.

One of the first people we met was the owner of the adjacent house, John Lewis. Although he represented Georgia and lived in Atlanta, he had bought the house on the Hill to give himself a comfortable home base when he was in D.C.

Despite his towering reputation, he was surprisingly small, compact man, always neatly dressed. And as loudly as he thundered at the 1963 March on Washington, or in his speeches in the House of Representatives, in person he spoke softly, sometimes almost so softly that you had to strain to hear him. He was unfailingly polite and gracious.

He knew I worked for a conservative-leaning newspaper that was widely avoided by Democrats, but he always had a moment to chat or to offer a pithy quote when I needed it.

+2 Time to talk letters to the editor again Editor Sean Scully discusses the whys and wherefores of the way we handle letters to the editor.

He was very interested when we brought our first child home from the hospital and he insisted on cooing over the baby with appropriate appreciation.

While we never socialized with the congressman, we became friendly. When he was away in his home district, we’d water his plants in the summer and shovel snow off his walk and steps in the winter.

It’s easy to romanticize celebrities when they die, to remember the good and glide softly over the bad.

But in this case the tributes are well deserved.

+2 Taking the first steps to understanding A recent forum by the Napa Valley Vintners turned into a fascinating and eye-opening discussion about race in America, Editor Sean Scully says.

Although he still bore the scars of the savage beating he took on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965, although he had endured unimaginable threats, abuse, humiliation and hostility from a society that didn’t want to recognize his humanity, John Lewis remained a humble, gentle, and courtly man.

He had every reason to give in to rage, or to succumb to bitterness and cynicism. But throughout his political career, he remained resolute in pressing for justice with calm and determination. In politics, he displayed the same near-reckless bravery he showed when confronted by hostile police on the bridge to Selma.

John Lewis was a good man – and, as it happens, a charming next-door neighbor.

Watch now from the archive: Removing the presses at The Napa Valley Register

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.