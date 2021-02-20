The quest for the perfect sauce

Do it too hot or whisk too slowly and you wind up with hard scrambled eggs, or else the sauce will break, with the yolks and the butter resolutely refusing to mix.

Since hollandaise is a special occasion food — rich, fattening, and extravagant in its use of butter — it isn’t something I made very often. It took a number of years to get it right.

Before beginning the sauce, I’d tense up like an athlete facing a big competition. While whisking the eggs and trying to control the heat, I’d sweat and fume, my wife standing by for moral support and to wipe the sweat from my brow when need be.

It was not unheard of for me to burst into tears if the eggs scrambled or the sauce broke.

After a couple of years, I began to get it right consistently, perfecting the figure-8 motion, and learning to hold the side of the double boiler with a mitt so I could finely control the heat being transmitted to the yolks.