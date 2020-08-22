× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our They Served With Honor series from last year was among the most rewarding projects of my career.

We decided to tell the stories of veterans in our community and because we were short-staffed, I decided to take on the task myself. Without, of course, thinking through just how much work a 10-part series would be.

But I ended up meeting fascinating people, learning about their lives and the ways their military service shaped their history.

We got excellent feedback from readers and the veterans themselves, and the California News Publishers Association rewarded us with some nice awards in last year’s annual Better Newspapers contest.

This Sunday we’re bringing back They Served With Honor. Because of the pandemic, it’s shorter than last year – five installments rather than 10 – but it’s the same idea.

This time I am sharing the privilege of telling these stories with my staff. It appears the stories are taking them on the same journey as I experienced in interviewing the veterans last year.

It’s easy to get overly sentimental when writing stories about veterans. It’s easy to clutch the flag, and sigh pious platitudes about service to God and country.

It turns out most of their stories are a lot more interesting than that.

When I started the project last year, I expected to hear mostly war stories – the horror, the fear, and even the adventure.

There was a fair bit of that, but what struck me most was how deeply and dramatically their lives were altered by their service.

The veterans were of all ages and eras, from vastly different geographic and cultural backgrounds, but their stories were similar.

They told of the lives they had planned when they were young – one was a race car mechanic, one was a college student struggling to find direction, another was on his way to a career in grocery stores – but then a sudden call to service changed everything. Some were drafted, some volunteered, others were just looking at military service as a way to escape a dead-end hometown or to pay for the high costs of college.

In all the cases, however, the call to service changed their plans for life, taking them far from home and into new and unexpected careers. In many cases, they met their spouses only because of their service.

Some struggled with physical or psychological wounds, others had an easier time coming home, but in all cases, their military service, however brief, was a central turning point in their lives. It brought them to where they are today and in many ways defined who they would be for the rest of their lives.

Those are profound human stories and they are deeply rewarding for a journalist to tell. They are deeply personal and intimate, and yet they are also universal. They tell us something about the way huge global events affect all the people who get drawn into them.

We will be running our stories on Sundays through Sept. 20. Then on Sept. 27, as we did last year, we’ll collect the stories and some other recent veteran-related stories – including the recent tale of a World War II vet turning 100 – in a special commemorative edition on Sept. 27.

Along the way, we’ll bring you useful information from veteran activists and agencies, such as how to access benefits if you’ve served your country, whether in wartime or not. We’ll also bring you information on how to contribute to the first-ever comprehensive list of the war dead from Napa County.

We hope you enjoy this second installment of They Served With Honor as much as we have enjoyed preparing it.

Watch Now: Veteran Chris Rubio describes coming home from Vietnam

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

