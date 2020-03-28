Those of you who spend much time online have probably seen this video.

A well-dressed man is seen in a comfortable-looking home office, being interviewed by a BBC news anchor via a video link. They are talking about North Korea.

Suddenly a door in the wall behind the North Korea expert bursts open and a little girl of about 4 sashays into the room, clearly looking for attention from her father. She is followed closely by an infant, maybe not even 1, in some sort walker, gliding in behind his older sister.

The mortified expert tries to carry on talking, reaching behind him desperately trying to keep the girl away from the computer. Finally he is reduced to closing his eyes and stammering apologies.

As he dies a little on camera, mom comes flying around the corner through the door grabs the children and hurls them out of the room, diving back through the door frame to grab the handle and pull the door shut. In the distance are the shrieks of angry children while the hapless expert tries to compose himself.

Welcome to the grimly hilarious world of working from home.

We here at the Register are in the midst of trying to figure out how to run the newsroom from locations across the county and beyond, a range stretching from Healdsburg to Suisun to San Francisco. We’re working around pets, spouses, children and the distractions of daily life.

Those of you fortunate enough to have a portable job that can be conducted remotely know the joys and dangers of trying to do this sort of work from home.

When I saw the video of the poor North Korea expert, I related immediately, because this isn’t entirely new to me. For about 10 years, I worked at home and tried to raise two kids while my wife worked a high-powered job in the hotel business.

It started in 2001, when my wife and I fled Washington, D.C. and wound up in Los Angeles. I interviewed with several newspapers, but the LA Times was on a hiring freeze, and the smaller suburban papers were located too far away from our new house to allow for any kind of acceptable quality of life, particularly with a 2-year-old in the house.

Instead I decided to try to freelance. I lucked into a nice deal with Time magazine, and cobbled together a couple of other clients around the city, on top of a part time job in the journalism department of Cal Poly Pomona.

Not long afterward, we had a second child, so I was busy working in between dropping off and picking up kids, cooking, running sick little ones to the doctor, and, of course, laundry. So much laundry. My simple motto in those years was “If it moves, feed it; if it doesn’t, throw it in the washing machine.”

It was great not to have to report to an office. It was great to have the flexibility to deal with kid issues if need be.

But the transition was a little rough. The first few days of freedom from the office can be delightful – no need to dress up, nobody to impress by looking busy, no need to share breakrooms and bathrooms, no pressure to be nice or even look presentable.

Everyone I know who has worked from home has experienced some form of this sense of freedom. Many of you lucky enough to be working from home are probably in the midst of it now.

At some point, however, every home-worker has some version of the downside. Sometimes it is a matter of days. Sometimes it is a matter of weeks.

However long it takes, one day, you will look in the mirror and observe a hot mess, and say “Dude, you have GOT to pull yourself together.”

In my case, I was unshaved, my hair a mess, and in slobby clothes. I realized the only way to survive home working – at least without becoming an untamed Lost Boy – was to impose some sort of structure.

Get up on a regular schedule. Position your desk and computer in a place where you can focus. Shower. Dress as if you were planning on leaving the house at some point during the day. Keep roughly the same hours each day. And, of course, shave and comb your hair.

After that, working was much easier for me.

Except there’s really nothing you can do about the kids, especially when school is closed for some reason. I have hours of interview tapes from that era that have the faint soundtrack in the background of laughing, screaming, and demands for snacks.

Fortunately, in my virus-inspired return to working from home, my kids are much older. My eldest is off in college, and my youngest is closeted in his room, splitting his time between school work and video games.

It’s a lot quieter in my house now than the old days. But curiously, there seems to be just as much laundry.

