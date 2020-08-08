× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sharp-eyed reader pointed out this week that we had a silly typo in one of the story teases at the top of the front page (“tenet” when we meant “tenant”).

She was right, of course, and we should have seen that, but I did have to point out that we’re down to just one professional copy editor left on staff (there used to be, well, a lot).

Staff cuts over the years have left us in a position where sometimes people who are not professional copy editors are reviewing pages. Copy editing is a very specific skill, and requires a very particular mindset, so people who are otherwise perfectly good journalists are often not great copy editors. I am a terrible copy editor, I’ll admit, at least in part because I am a dreadful speller to begin with.

Our reader took the point and lamented the state of the newspaper world.

“It is so sad that readership has dropped and many small town newspapers have closed or downgraded to twice a week or once a week publishing,” she wrote. “Our culture is the worse for it. I despair for the future.”

I agreed with her totally that society is worse off because of the decline of news organizations, but her diagnosis of the problem reflects a common misconception about what’s going on in the news industry.

Readership is not a problem at this newspaper or just about any other. While it is true the number of print copies we sell every day has dropped substantially all across the industry, the fact is that more people are reading newspaper articles than ever before.

Our website, which is a pretty modest one compared with bigger papers, gets 700,000 or more pageviews per week, and more than 400,000 unique views. Our top stories each week get between 10,000 and 20,000 unique views. While it’s a little hard to translate that into exactly how many individual people are reading us, it definitely means far more people are reading our top stories than would have been true in the pre-Internet era.

And certainly even our routine stories are being seen by at least as many people who read our print edition every day, often a lot more.

I suspect many of the people who read Register articles frequently online wouldn’t even describe themselves as “Register readers.” Instead, the Register articles are just some of dozens of posts that come through their social media feeds and catch their attention every day. For example, they may well think of themselves as getting their news from Facebook, when in fact that news is being generated by the Register, or the Chronicle or the Washington Post and Facebook is just the vehicle for getting it before their eyes.

The real economic challenge for newspapers is mostly about classified advertising. As I have explained here before, there was a time when if you wanted to sell a house, buy a car, get a job or find a yard sale, your only choice was your local newspaper.

We had the biggest press and the best distribution network in town. That made owning a newspaper a license to print money.

The internet, however, blew that model away. We still get plenty of advertising, but most of it is what we call “Display Advertising,” which represents the bigger boxed ads you see at the bottom of the pages. But we no longer have page after page after page of the little classifieds that mostly funded newspapers all those years.

My reader was surprised by this.

“I had not thought of that! I was thinking of most folks getting their news from social media and other online sources rather than newspapers and TV or radio broadcasts,” she said.

And I think a lot of people would be surprised too. Journalism itself remains a vital service. Readers still want it. Lots and lots of people read news articles every day. Lots of talented young people still want to work in news.

Paying for the expensive business of collecting and presenting news, however, has become much more complicated. The old model for paying for it has changed forever and the industry hasn’t settled on the best way to replace that lost revenue that used to fund the army of editors, reporters, photographers and, yes, sharp-eyed copy editors that newspapers used to employ.

There is, however, something you can do right now to help, and that is to subscribe.

If you find value in what the Register brings you, please consider an online subscription. We have a variety of options, including a basic one that runs a few dollars per month, sometimes less if we’re running a special. There are a variety of more expensive membership levels that offer increasing benefits, including access to our popular e-edition, which is a duplicate of the daily printed paper.

And yes, you can still get the old-fashioned printed edition if you’re local.

If even a portion of the people who read the Register regularly were to become members and contribute financially to the paper, our future would be strong indeed.

If you have not done so already, please consider becoming a member at napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

