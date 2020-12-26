The year that wasn't

A running theme of many conversations I have been having lately is the degree to which this year didn’t really exist.
Certainly, it was one of the most consequential years of modern times, locally, nationally and internationally. The pandemic and the resulting economic devastation will shape our lives for years and even decades to come. The results of the presidential election will be seen as a turning point – for good or ill – for the country and perhaps the world.
So much happened, and so much was consequential beyond our ability to accurately predict.
And yet, it feels like some kind of yawning void in the calendar, a blank spot between the events of 2019 and years yet to come.
“Like traveling through a long tunnel at light speed,” reporter Sarah Klearman concluded.
That cryptic metaphor seems just about right.
While reviewing the stories of 2020 for a number of year-end wrap-up pieces, I kept being struck with a weird stab of recognition, experiencing wonder that these events didn’t just happen a few weeks ago. Could that really have happened last spring? Was it all the way back in January? That was in August?
Perhaps it is that this year lacked most of those temporal markers, great and small, that help us measure our progress through time.
No Fourth of July. No concerts in the park. No Memorial Day or Labor Day. Not even really the birthdays or anniversaries that normally we mark with parties, special outings or other memorable traditions.
“It’s like we’ve been plunged into a sensory deprivation chamber,” City Editor Kevin Courtney observed. “Things are happening, but weakly.”
In our household, the year has fallen into a remarkable day-to-day sameness. My wife and I are lucky to have jobs that can be done remotely, so most days we sit at desks a few yards apart, listening to the same radio station and sharing in real-time the kinds of “you’ll never believe what happened at work today” tidbits that in the old days would have had to wait for us both to get home.
Never have I understood her job as well as I do now after listening to nine months of her phone calls and sharing nine months of her daily frustrations and joys at work.
Our youngest has been comfortably settled in his room, banging away on his final year of high school, or else catching up with friends and with his lengthy backlog of video games. We meet him every day for lunch and dinner.
It’s been more or less exactly like this since late March.
We’ve socialized lightly with some neighbors, but usually socially distanced in the back yard around a fire pit. In fact, we celebrated Thanksgiving by having our oldest home to enjoy a lunch of turkey burgers cooked over the fire.
We’re not even doing Christmas this year. With our eldest hunkered down at Davis with a Significant Other and a dog, unable to come home for an extended period, we decided not to decorate or make a big deal about it, lest they feel left out.
No tree. No major presents. No lights.
That’s just fine with me, but it removes yet another one of those mental mileposts that shows that the year is actually passing.
Until those mileposts return to our lives on a regular basis, I suspect that time will continue to race along in a featureless blur, like water racing through a dark, featureless pipe.
Or like rocketing through a long tunnel at light speed.
WATCH NOW; SMALLER HOLIDAY GATHERINGS CAN STILL BE FUN
CHECK OUT THE YEAR IN CARTOONS, JACK OHMAN EDITION
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.