The year that wasn't

No Fourth of July. No concerts in the park. No Memorial Day or Labor Day. Not even really the birthdays or anniversaries that normally we mark with parties, special outings or other memorable traditions.

“It’s like we’ve been plunged into a sensory deprivation chamber,” City Editor Kevin Courtney observed. “Things are happening, but weakly.”

In our household, the year has fallen into a remarkable day-to-day sameness. My wife and I are lucky to have jobs that can be done remotely, so most days we sit at desks a few yards apart, listening to the same radio station and sharing in real-time the kinds of “you’ll never believe what happened at work today” tidbits that in the old days would have had to wait for us both to get home.

Never have I understood her job as well as I do now after listening to nine months of her phone calls and sharing nine months of her daily frustrations and joys at work.

Our youngest has been comfortably settled in his room, banging away on his final year of high school, or else catching up with friends and with his lengthy backlog of video games. We meet him every day for lunch and dinner.

It’s been more or less exactly like this since late March.