Thinking 'digital first'

If you’ve been following the letters to the editor lately, you know that the proposal to close and combine two middle schools has been a hot topic.

So hot, in fact, that the issue shoved virtually everything else off the Opinion page for several days in a row.

This happens from time to time, mostly at election time, but also when there is some hot issue. During the heat of the battle over the Napa High mascot, for example, that seemed to be all that the letter writers wanted to talk about.

As with all such furors, as the decision day drew nearer, the volume of letters grew, to the point where I simply couldn’t fit all of them in the printed paper in time for the final vote. I had to run several letters only on our website since the space was full in print, as we’ve done before.

But this time, something was different. Letters kept coming, right up to the night before the vote on Thursday. Then, when I opened my email on Thursday, I was surprised to find four more letters on the issue.

At first, I was puzzled, thinking perhaps that the writers just didn’t understand how the letters work — we usually release them the evening before they appear in print, so even web-only letters usually appear at 7 p.m., too late to influence the middle school vote.