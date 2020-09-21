Thomas D. Elias: Anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers: What’s the difference?

It’s part of a “me first” philosophy putting public welfare behind personal convenience. Yes, the anti-vaccination movement consistently promotes disproven claims about vaccine side effects, and will surely do the same when a coronavirus preventive appears.

The essence of the movement is that any individual’s preference trumps the public interest. If it’s inconvenient for me to inoculate my child against smallpox and polio, this element says the child should be exempt. That amounts to child abuse, exposing youngsters to serious and deadly diseases. Activists also say “don’t tell me what to do.” Yet, the same folks stop for red lights, wear clothing and put up with other common infringements on absolute personal liberty.

Maybe it’s somehow a right for parents to expose their kids to diseases that could kill them or, with ailments like measles or mumps, impair them for life. But it’s patently absurd for parents to claim the right to expose other people’s children.

Similarly, it might be individuals’ right to expose themselves to COVID-19 by not wearing masks indoors, but when huge numbers of cases have been transmitted person-to-person by unknowing, undetected carriers, the rights of those who might be infected take precedence.