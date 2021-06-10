Thomas D. Elias: At last, Newsom attacks a cause of homelessness

Maybe it was because of the constant harping by Republican candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election. Or maybe he would have done it anyway.

But Newsom and the state government he heads are at long last moving to relieve one of the major causes of the homelessness that plagues almost all parts of California.

People who canvass the homeless camps each year to get as accurate a count as possible have long reported that mental illness is one of the problem’s most important causes. Some semi-official estimates place the mentally ill component of the homeless at about 20 percent. Others have it as high as 40 percent.

This is not a new phenomenon: Since the capacity of many state mental hospitals was reduced or eliminated by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in the early 1970s, the mentally ill often have had nowhere to live but in tents, cardboard boxes or (for the lucky among them) covered pickup trucks or aged motor homes.

What is new is that the state government is about to throw significant money at mental health. Sure, it’s a relatively minor part of Newsom’s $100 billion big-spending pandemic recovery plan, also designed to help him fend off the ongoing campaign to recall him.