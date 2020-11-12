Thomas D. Elias: Becerra, Padilla early favorites for Harris seat

With Kamala Harris now the vice president-elect of the United States, many Californians wonder who Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint as the state’s new junior U.S. senator.

An early favorite is Xavier Becerra, the state attorney general ironically first named to his current job by ex-Gov. Jerry Brown to replace Harris when she left her state office to join the Senate four years ago. Becerra in 2018 won the election on his own and likely could serve another six years as the state’s top law enforcement officer if he likes.

But he is a congressional veteran, a 62-year-old who served 12 terms as a congressman from East Los Angeles before moving to Sacramento, eventually rising to rank No. 3 in the Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives. Becerra knows the ins and outs of Washington as well as anyone and could step seamlessly into the Senate.

Chances are he also would draw little opposition in running on his own in 2022, a marked contrast to California’s last appointed U.S. senator. When Republican Pete Wilson, elected governor in 1990, named the previously obscure Orange County state Sen. John Seymour to his former seat, Seymour lasted less than two years before Democrat Dianne Feinstein ousted him.