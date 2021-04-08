Thomas D. Elias: Biden makes a difference: California no longer a target

California spent most of the last four years as a target, the object of continual presidential resentment from Donald Trump because he lost here in 2016 by almost a 62-38 margin, the state’s differential providing all 3 million votes by which Hillary Clinton defeated him in the popular vote that fall.

But with the end of successor Joseph Biden’s first 100 days in office drawing near, things look very different for California today.

First, a look back at California’s background with Trump.

The popular vote numbers against Trump were somewhat higher last fall than in 2016, but the percentage was virtually the same, this time slightly more than 64-34 percent, suggesting few minds changed over four years.

Trump took out his resentment in myriad ways, refusing to come here for almost anything but visits to his vaunted border wall and a couple of fundraising dinners. More substantially, his presidency meant less money for California schools than before, and less funding for police, highways, parks, and almost anything else the federal government helps pay for.