Thomas D. Elias: Cash bail issue the key to state’s second-biggest recall

Those fears are legitimate. Recidivism is commonplace among convicts supposedly rehabilitated in state prisons. A very recent 34-state federal study found three-quarters of released convicts are arrested again within five years of their release. So it’s easy to imagine how many more repeat crimes are likely to come from people arrested for very harmful crimes and then quickly released without bail.

It’s true Gascon, like Chesa Boudin, his San Francisco counterpart, opposed cash bail during his election campaign. But it’s reasonable to argue that as a public official, he nevertheless must act according to the voters’ wishes, as made known very clearly in their votes on ballot measures.

But Gascon sneered at voters from the moment he took office, issuing light-sentence orders for serious criminals on the absurd theory that letting them out sooner will cause them to be better citizens on release.

He’s correct that most enhanced sentences are meted out to minorities. But no one has ever proven those sentenced did not commit serious crimes. In fact, most crimes by Blacks and Latinos are committed against others in the same groups because angry and frustrated people are more likely to lash out against those physically closest to them. Giving them easy outs and own-recognizance release while awaiting trial will not lower crime among minorities.