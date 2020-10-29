Thomas D. Elias: Could 2020 be last hurrah for national GOP?

If anyone wanted to pinpoint the last hurrah of the California Republican Party, the focus would have to be on November 1994, when the GOP’s Pete Wilson was reelected governor and the anti-illegal immigrant Proposition 187 passed by a 2-1 vote as a centerpiece of his campaign.

Since then, the state GOP has won a top-of-the-ticket statewide office only once, when Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor in the 2003 recall election that ousted Democrat Gray Davis on the strength of his movie muscleman persona. Most Republicans knew Schwarzenegger could not have won a party primary election because he was insufficiently conservative and too interested in climate change. Many called him a “RINO,” Republican in name only, and still do.

That means the party is 1-12 in general election races for governor and the U.S. Senate since Wilson’s final triumph.

This came about because in the aftermath of Prop. 187 more than 2.5 million Latino California residents who had not previously shown interest in politics became U.S. citizens and registered to vote, almost all as Democrats. They turned California from a “purple” swing state to solid Democratic blue, its 55 electoral votes the firm property of whomever the Democrats nominate for president.