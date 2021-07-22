Thomas D. Elias: COVID surge boosts case for vaccine passports

While cowardly politicians run as fast as they can from the concept of requiring vaccine passports to enter most public spaces, the midsummer surge of COVID-19 spurred by the disease’s Delta variant here and around the nation strongly boosts the argument for such passports.

Around largely reopened California, where masks until very recently were officially required only in a few places like hospitals and grocery stores, it’s impossible to tell just by looking who’s been fully vaccinated and who has not. People with medical cause for refusing vaccines find themselves flying blind, not knowing who might be a threat to them and who is not.

While the willfully unvaccinated take advantage of renewed freedoms won by those who had their arms jabbed, they put thousands of others at risk of death and disease.

The only way to be sure who is definitely not a contagion threat is a vaccine passport of some sort, either the small white card handed out at vaccination sites or something electronic available on smartphones.

This is becoming ever more clear as the efficacy and safety of the three vaccines readily available in California – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – becomes more certain.