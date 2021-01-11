Thomas D. Elias: Democrats’ identity crisis plays out in LA courts

The identity crisis that has divided the California Democratic Party for the last few years is now playing out in full force in the court system of the state’s largest county.

This is one meaning of the controversy that followed December’s order by George Gascon, the newly-elected Los Angeles County District Attorney, that all 1,000 or so of his courtroom deputies immediately stop enforcing the state’s “three-strikes-and-you’re-out” and cease adding potential sentence enhancements to any charges they file against criminal suspects.

“In essence,” said one judge, “Gascon is saying there are no ‘career criminals’ that society has an interest in keeping off the streets as long as possible. To state that proposition is to affirm its absurdity.”

Gascon argues that penalties for actual crimes being charged are significant on their own and that sentencing enhancements like those for hate crimes and third strikes lead to excessive prison terms disproportionately affecting Blacks and Latinos. He contends they do not deter many crimes, but do wreck lives and cause societal damage.