Thomas D. Elias: Don’t dump utility commission, make it elective

Since then, California insurance rates have risen slower than those in any other state, saving customers more than $100 billion over 32 years.

It’s now high time to regulate utility companies as firmly as insurance firms and to make utility commissioners responsible to the public and the voters they were supposed to serve all along.

No industry has been cozier with those regulating it than utilities, which regularly get large rate increases, deserved or not. Debacles like the massive wildfires, the Southern California Edison blunder that caused the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, and the deadly 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion never dent these companies’ ever-rising rates and guaranteed income.

Newsom promised during his 2018 campaign that he would “not be timid about this or anything else. (Ex-Gov.) Jerry Brown said reform is overrated. I say it’s underrated.”

Then Newsom proceeded in the opposite direction, appointing one PUC member after another to behave like utility lapdogs.

All this leads to the reality that Californians are ready to see the PUC taken down a peg or three from its current exalted, almost untouchable position.