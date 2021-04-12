Thomas D. Elias: Ethnic studies battle moves to local school districts

After a two-year battle, California now has a model ethnic studies curriculum for its elementary and high schools.

But no one knows how many schools will actually use the 700-plus page study plan, as there is no state mandate forcing anyone graduating from high school to pass such a course.

That’s because Gov. Gavin Newsom unexpectedly vetoed AB 331 last fall, killing a bill to impose just such a requirement even though he okayed a similar condition for graduation from California State University campuses.

Newsom explained that he didn’t sign the bill because conflicts over the K-12 ethnic studies program were still playing out. But the plan was okayed unanimously last month by the state Board of Education. Yet, the controversies it spurred remain strong.

All this means the battle now shifts from the state level to local school boards, which will decide what parts of the model curriculum to use, what to ignore, and what to leave up to individual teachers.