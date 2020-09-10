Thomas D. Elias: Ethnic studies: don’t let it promote grudges

Of course, opinions about what’s important vary, also changing over time. Is it more important to cover Jim Crow laws in an ethnic studies course or to examine the racial and religious restrictions that prevailed in America until about 80 years ago, some still memorialized in current deed restrictions that are no longer recognized legally? Why not look at both?

But the proposed curriculum prevents such a realistic look at a seamy side of American life by dividing this nation into four basic groups: whites, African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asians and Pacific Islanders. Where does that leave, for example, Jews – they have lived for centuries in every area from which those four groups stem. Yet their exclusion until the last half-century or so from many neighborhoods and the limitations admission quotas long placed on their presence at many universities would be ignored by the curriculum.

In short, the CESA-led group that designed the new planned curriculum has decided which people are and were legitimate victims and which were not, regardless of what may really have befallen them.

That’s not a factual approach and cannot help but lead to inaccurate classroom instruction.