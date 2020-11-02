Thomas D. Elias: Ethnic studies shapes up as big fight in early 2021

As the key committee behind the extremely flawed ethnic studies curriculum planned for California public schools gets set to ratify its pet project in a mid-November meeting, it’s become clear this plan will become a major quarrel between so-called progressives and every other stripe of Californians early in the new year.

That’s because under current law the state Board of Education has only until late March to ratify some sort of curriculum for ethnic studies, and myriad ethnic groups and organizations complain that the current version of the plan is so flawed it would promote grudges rather than real education.

Odds are the state Department of Education’s Instructional Quality Commission (IQC) will do little more than ratify the plan it released to fanfare late last summer, as there has been no publicized revision since that release. The current plan is little more than a cursory rewrite of a 2019 proposal that was so bad the state board sent it back for an overhaul rather than approve it last year.

The same thing ought to happen again this time, but may not unless state legislators extend the deadline for approval of some kind of plan allowing students to learn about the achievements, problems and prospects of California’s more than 80 ethnic groups.