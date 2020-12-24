Thomas D. Elias: Historical revisionism hits schools, parks

Historical revisionism — that’s the only term to describe what’s happening today in the naming of public schools and parks. Who led what, who created what, whose ideas and ideals resulted in today’s world, these things mean less with each passing week and each renaming.

Admittedly, it makes no sense to lionize persons like Braxton Bragg, the commander of the Confederate Army of the Mississippi during the Civil War and the recipient of three brevet promotions during a single battle in the Mexican-American War about 18 years earlier.

The Northern California outpost and later city of Ft. Bragg took his name after he returned from Mexico with a hero’s reputation, and city officials say they’ll keep the name even though Bragg had little connection to the area.

There’s good reason for African Americans to resent naming any city after Bragg and little reason for anyone else to support honoring his name.

But that’s very different from the likes of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, for whom schools, parks and cities have long been named all over America. No one ever claimed these seminal figures in United States history were saints, but things they did shaped America for the better in definite ways.