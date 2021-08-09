Thomas D. Elias: Housing bills could cause radical changes

The changes will not be immediate if California’s Legislature should pass the two most sweeping housing bills before it and then they are signed into law either by Gov. Gavin Newsom or someone who might replace him after the Sept. 14 recall election.

But come back in 40 or 50 years, and most California cities would look very different if these bills passed.

Cities would be bigger, housing would be cheaper (after inflation is factored in) and living conditions would be more crowded than ever before. Neighborhoods filled with single family homes on distinct lots would be far more rare than today.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

That is, if enough water and energy can be found to make these changes possible, two problems that grow larger and less predictable the longer the current drought continues and the more often dry spells recur in an era of expanded climate change.

Those realities are all but sidestepped in the lengthiest and most seemingly authoritative academic study yet on the likely effects of Senate Bill 9, likely to have earlier effects than its companion bill, Senate Bill 10. SB 9 would allow any owner of a property zoned for one residence (R1 zoning) to subdivide their lot and replace the one house there now with two duplex structures.