Thomas D. Elias: How Newsom got himself into this fine mess

Gavin Newsom might be asking himself these days, as Oliver Hardy first did in a 1930 film, how he got into this fine mess.

And Newsom truly is in trouble: One sometimes-accurate public poll in early August found voters favoring the firing of the governor by 11 percent, while most other surveys have that question too close to call.

How Newsom got here is really pretty simple. He made several very correct moves that some folks detested. Then he followed with a bunch of smaller ones almost no one could endorse.

The movement to recall California’s Democratic governor, elected in 2018 by a near-record 62 percent majority, really began in March 2020 with several vocal protests near the shoreline in Huntington Beach, where longtime anti-vaccination activists loudly objected to three mandates issued by the state health department ultimately commanded by Newsom.

They didn’t like being locked down, mostly confined to their homes. They hated having to wear masks. And they despised the admonition to maintain social distancing from anyone not in their own particular “pod” of everyday, almost constant contacts.

Anger began building even as those tactics most likely saved thousands of people from coronavirus infections and death early in the pandemic.