Thomas D. Elias: How vaccinations became a political football

It began with a press conference at the White House in early February 2020. The President took the podium and announced the coronavirus was about to disappear. Not just from public consciousness, he meant, but from his radar.

This might have been Donald Trump’s seminal error. For COVID-19 went on to kill about 600,000 Americans and also bury many thousands of businesses, large and small.

His handling of the virus became the main issue of last year’s presidential election until Trump made the repeated big lie about rampant voting fraud an even bigger issue. In the end, both matters moved millions of former Trump voters into current President Joe Biden’s column because both revealed Trump as a persistent, determined liar, a reality that remains his albatross today while he tries to resurrect his political career.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

But Trump has not been alone on this journey. He took many millions of Americans with him, convincing them to adopt his stated belief system.

Now we fast forward to the spring of 2021, almost 18 months after Trump’s ultra-wrong reading of COVID’s future.