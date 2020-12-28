Thomas D. Elias: Less representation, money: Trump’s legacy for California

By ending the count in mid-October rather than at the end of that month, as the Census Bureau had said earlier would be necessary for a complete count because of coronavirus-caused delays in getting started last spring, Trump assured that the hardest to find individuals would be less likely to be tallied. These include many undocumented immigrants who try to hide from all officials.

The same deadline shift figures to cut the count in states like Texas, Georgia and North Carolina, which also house large numbers of illegal immigrants. But California has long been home to almost one-third of the undocumented believed to be in this country.

It wasn’t just the deadline that bit. The Census Bureau, part of the U.S. Commerce Department headed under Trump by billionaire businessman Wilbur Ross, also made other moves to reduce the count. “Over the summer, they fired almost all the temporary workers,” said one of those who survived into the fall. There were other tactics, too. When Census takers were stopped by building security guards, they were reportedly instructed just to leave, despite their legal right to go in and knock on doors.

Another questionable new rule for Census takers mandated that when they banged on a door and no one answered, they were to figure that residence was vacant.