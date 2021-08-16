Thomas D. Elias: Major GOP hopefuls displaying little courage

But he said not a word about Trump, the man he voted for last year, who egged on his backers to march on the Capitol in a speech just before they did.

Said Ose, “You do not get to break into the United States Capitol and walk away without any consequences.” But also nary a peep about Trump.

For both these candidates, the foot soldiers are villains, but the demagogue who encouraged them to be at the Capitol is exempt.

Meanwhile, another big-money GOP candidate, San Diego County businessman John Cox, has said virtually nothing about Jan. 6. Endorsed heartily by Trump during his record-level loss to Newsom in 2018, Cox won’t alienate his would-be benefactor.

And the recent replacement poll leader, talk show host Larry Elder, calls it unfair to criticize Trump over Jan. 6.

Then there are the replacement campaign leaders’ recommendations on the homeless, where all would compel the unhoused to move inside, some wanting to require counseling and treatment before anyone becomes eligible to become housed via programs like Operation Roomkey.

The problem with that stance is the panoply of court decisions that forbid forcing people inside or into therapy they don’t want.