Thomas D. Elias: Memo to the restless: Think twice before heading to Texas

The length and extent of the blackouts dwarfed anything modern California has seen, even in the energy crunch of the early 2000s, trouble primarily caused by Texas companies whose executives gloated publicly over “stealing from California grandmas” — before they were convicted and imprisoned.

In short, the approximately 300,000 former Californians who moved to Texas over the last six years because of lower real estate and energy prices suddenly learned why their big new homes cost so little. They now know they bought into the mere façade of a solid place to live.

Yes, Texas’ far-right Republican Gov. Greg Abbott tried to blame all this on the fact his state’s grid — independent of surrounding states that could have aided it (but did not) because Texas would have no federal regulation of its electric supply — gets about 20 percent of its power from solar and wind developments. What about the other 80 percent? In any case, Abbott’s own appointed energy experts said whatever green power Texas uses did not create this crisis.

It was reminiscent of the old saying that when you eliminate a tradition, you soon learn why it became one. This time, Texas worked assiduously to avoid federal control and influence, then learned why those can sometimes be a big plus.