Thomas D. Elias: New COVID numbers show California beats Florida and Texas by a lot

Why has California been more effective at handling COVID-19 and its variants? Newsom shut down most of this state’s businesses before any other governor acted similarly, while DeSantis and Abbott left things open far longer and reopened sooner.

California has had tougher and more universal masking rules, too, especially since Abbott and DeSantis canceled requirements imposed by some of their states’ largest counties. Plus, Newsom put far more emphasis than his colleagues on getting vaccines into arms.

For a while, especially during this state’s winter surge in cases, it appeared the others might be right. But things are working out much better in California.

This could have political importance elsewhere, too, with Abbott and DeSantis up for reelection next year, and now seeing their poll numbers dip almost daily as the Delta variant takes its toll.

Not so long ago, Newsom’s handling of the pandemic seemed like an impediment in the recall. Things may be different now.