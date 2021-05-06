Thomas D. Elias: Newsom doing what he must to survive recall

As the signatures that qualified the Gavin Newsom recall election for a statewide vote began arriving in big numbers at county recorder’s offices around California, the governor soon realized he could no longer ignore the threat.

Rather, it was time for him to speak up, and also to begin seeing this as the opportunity of a lifetime to establish a brand as a courageous, defiant Democrat who will not be intimidated.

That’s why just two days before the St. Patrick’s Day deadline for submitting signatures, Newsom began emailing past supporters regularly to declare he will not take the clear threat to his job and his future lying down.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

“I’m going to fight because there’s too much at stake in this moment,” he declaimed. “I am not going to be distracted from the critical work (needed) to move us forward in California. That means getting more vaccines in people’s arms, more people back to work and more kids back in the classroom.”

By listing those three categories, he essentially announced he would take on every theme the recall organizers have raised against him.