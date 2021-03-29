Thomas D. Elias: Newsom’s foot in mouth may hurt him in recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s notorious foot-in-mouth problem may be his worst enemy as he faces the recall vote that will likely be scheduled for this fall.

No, it will probably not cost him his job, as intended by the Donald Trump supporters and anti-vaxxers who started the recall and the more standard conservative Republicans who jumped on their bandwagon.

But it is giving him problems. The governor who told Californians not to gather in groups of more than 10 and not to do even that indoors — and then attended an infamous somewhat larger indoor birthday dinner for a lobbyist pal — keeps making new gaffes.

One came in mid-March when he described himself as a “Zoom parent,” while his four children had been back in their private school classes for months.

More serious was his pledge that if the 87-year-old longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves office for any reason before her term is up after 2024, he will appoint a Black woman to the job.

This was in response to entitled-feeling Black women politicians who did not find any of their number named to the Senate seat vacated by Kamala Harris when she became vice president. They felt slighted and whined that now there are no Black woman in the Senate.