Thomas D. Elias: Nursing homes face a new life-or-death crisis

The COVID-19 crisis is over at California’s hundreds of nursing homes. Or is it?

Like nursing homes around the nation, this state’s skilled nursing facilities and the somewhat similar assisted living homes were the state’s most tragic dying grounds during the height of the pandemic.

They accounted for almost 48 percent of COVID deaths here and elsewhere, yet their residents make up just a small fraction of the overall populace. The advanced age of most nursing home residents put them at more risk from the virus than younger people and tens of thousands of them died at alarming rates.

But that’s largely over. The advent of vaccines from companies including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and the government’s prioritizing immunizations for the elderly has cut the COVID-related death rate among nursing home denizens by 96 percent.

That did not relieve the other, ongoing crises still taking their toll in nursing homes and related facilities.