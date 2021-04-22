Thomas D. Elias: Nursing homes: high time for looser visitation

It is high time nursing homes loosen up and abandon most of the pandemic-induced rules that have limited visitors to nearly none for more than a year.

Similarly, assisted living homes that have prevented their residents from venturing into the rest of the world on pain of two-week quarantines within their rooms when they return also need to get sensible.

Those rules seemed reasonable during the height of the coronavirus surges that plagued this nation starting in March 2020.

They appeared prudent at first, but only until the infections afflicting and killing more nursing home residents than people in any other living arrangement made it crystal clear that the restrictions were not working. Those rules always presumed that isolating denizens of nursing homes would prevent them from infecting one other.