Thomas D. Elias: Orange County poll shows recall a longshot

Those sentiments are what recall supporters must overcome if they’re to reverse the 2020 tide and oust Newsom, who repeatedly labels their effort a “Republican power grab.”

For the old truism still holds to a large degree. If Republicans can’t do much better in Orange County — one of the few places in the state where party registration is not completely dominated by Democrats — they will have no chance to win the recall, unless one or two major Democrats jump into the recall field and thus remove its currently strong GOP identity.

That identity is one big reason only about 40 percent of Californians surveyed in several recent polls have expressed intent to give Newsom an early exit. The percentage is quite similar to the vote that most Republican candidates have gotten in recent statewide elections.

It’s those younger voters — especially the under-30s — who now give the Democrats much of their edge, both in Orange County and elsewhere.

Young voters went for Biden over Trump by a margin of more than 57-43 percent last year, while their elders voted for Trump by about 52-48 percent.

So far, there’s no documented reason to believe they will turn against the Democratic incumbent governor this year in numbers anywhere close to the majority needed to kick him out.