Thomas D. Elias: Outrageous: utilities asking much more wildfire money

But not to worry too much: PG&E knows it will not get the full 18 percent increase it has requested. That’s because in the Kabuki-like dance regularly engaged in by the utilities and the PUC in rate cases, the companies always ask for much more than they can reasonably expect.

This lets the PUC cut down rate increase requests by as much as 50 percent and then brag to the public about how it has kept utility rates low. Low? California power prices today are the highest in the contiguous 48 states, trailing only Alaska and Hawaii nationally.

The process is akin to a Japanese-style Kabuki dance because it’s so elaborate even though the outcome is completely predictable in advance.

Rather than being enabled by all this, the utility executives behind electric providers’ key decisions should face personal criminal prosecution when their decisions about facilities and spending cost lives and property.

But so far, not a single decision-making company official has spent even one night in jail despite the loss of hundreds of lives and the billions of dollars in damage they have caused.

Merely calling this continuous favored treatment of California’s private utilities outrageous just might be the understatement of the century.

Thomas D. Elias writes the syndicated California Focus column. He is author of the book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It.”