Thomas D. Elias: Polls fairly accurate in California; few other places

It didn’t take a genius to know that California would vote big against Donald Trump, and that’s just what every-pre-election poll showed. But the fact those surveys also got Democrat Joseph Biden’s landslide California margin very close to correct showed that pollsters learned something from their 2016 debacle.

Just not enough. In fact, the surveys had already made adjustments in time for the 2018 midterm election, successfully pinpointing the seven California congressional districts Democrats would flip away from Republicans in this state.

Here’s the lesson the polls learned: They could no longer settle for surveying stratified random samples of registered voters, but from now on would have to do the extra work of figuring out who was really certain to vote and who was not, and then pretty much exclude others from their surveys.

There was also the matter of “secret” or “shy” Republican voters who would go for Republican Trump in the privacy of the voting booth or their kitchen table, while telling pollsters they were either undecided or planning to cast ballots for Trump’s opponent.