Thomas D. Elias: Poor planning on how to stop vaccine line-jumpers

There was a wide sense of relief when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the other day that people aged 16 to 65 who suffer from certain severe underlying health conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on the Ides of March.

Starting March 15, if you’re in a wheelchair, on a walker, need oxygen, take immune-suppressing anti-rejection drugs to preserve an organ transplant, suffer from coronary artery disease or heart failure or deal with chronic kidney or lung disease — you can sign up to get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines shot in your arm.

State health officials estimate this will add between 4 million and 6 million folks to the list of those eligible for shots — between 10 percent and 15 percent of all Californians. Overall, about half the populace will then be entitled to inoculations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That’s good, if supplies arrive. But planning for this phase has been less than good. In fact, the start of this new phase of the vaccine rollout figures to be about as confused as the opening of Phase 2, when people over 65 joined health workers on the eligibility list.