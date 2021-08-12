Thomas D. Elias: Recall backers barking up at least one wrong tree

If Newsom’s challengers wanted a solid cause for attacking him, the Justice Department has given them one. But recidivism is never as sexy as an alleged crime wave. It’s possible to gin one of those up almost anytime. One longstanding truism among reporters says that whenever a news organization wants to create a "crime wave," it need only copy the daily police blotter. The same is true for political candidates, who have been trying it all year.

But the strong likelihood of recidivism among freed criminals ought to give pause to Newsom and other state officials, if only because it does not appear likely to lessen very soon, so the issue will be awaiting Newsom rivals next year even if he survives the recall.

Some might claim the federal study is racist because of the preponderance of minorities in the prison system. But it concluded the rates of rearrest by ethnic group were very similar. Among the 408,000 released inmates involved, 35 percent of whites were rearrested within the first year, compared with 37 percent of Latinos and 38 percent of Blacks.

So racism does not seem a likely factor here.

It’s an open question why the replacement candidates have not used any of this against Newsom, when they appear to be trying every other angle imaginable.